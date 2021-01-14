Here is the projected rotation for the Nets after trading for James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets made an earth-shattering move, adding James Harden to a roster that already had superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Note that the Nets still have three roster spots available for additional moves, so they might not be done making acquisitions quite yet. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that Brooklyn can offer the taxpayer midlevel exception ($5.7 million) and the minimum exception.

He also speculated that they could receive a disabled player exception ($5.7 million) for the injury suffered by Spencer Dinwiddie, who is out for the remainder of the season with a partially torn ACL.

Here is how the roster looks, as it stands right now, to get a better idea of what holes must be filled.