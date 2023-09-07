It’s been over two months since James Harden demanded a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers and it doesn’t seem like one is coming soon. After the Sixers decided to take him off the trade market, he tried to make things uncomfortable when he publicly called Daryl Morey a liar. An NBA investigation followed those comments as well as a report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne detailing how the relationship between the Sixers and Harden fell apart.

It seems like Harden’s time in Philadelphia is all but over since the team has cap space ambitions that wouldn’t include him. If he’s no longer in their plans, then why haven’t they moved him yet?

As of now his trade market appears dead and all indications are that negotiations with his preferred team, the Los Angeles Clippers, haven’t gained traction. By waiting into the season, more teams could make offers by including players who were free agents this summer. They might not top the Clippers’ best offer for Harden, but perhaps a slightly bigger market could improve the Sixers’ return from them.

Here are several teams who could start making viable offers for Harden in December or January.