Jazz offseason primer: Lauri Markkanen extension, cap space, draft picks, more

Utah’s returns in their respective trades with the Cavaliers, Timberwolves, and Lakers helped jump-start their rebuild. They now have 13 first-round picks over the next seven drafts, an All-Star in Lauri Markkanen, and a starter in Walker Kessler. All they need to do now going forward is execute their draft selections to get this team back into contention in no time.

The surplus of draft picks may feel excessive since the Jazz can’t plausibly draft and roster all these selections. But the new CBA changes just rose the value of draft picks while making their utility more important in the future. The newly added second tax apron will limit teams above it from increasing payroll other than re-signing players, signing first-round picks, and minimum players. This should make Utah’s picks more valuable in potential future trades with contenders over the second apron looking to add depth to their roster.

More importantly, the extra draft picks will help extend the Jazz’s window of contention once they’re ready to compete. Owner Ryan Smith has already shown a willingness to spend after having been deep into the luxury tax in 2021-22. If they ever become a second-apron team, they will have more than enough picks to replenish their depth or trade them for veteran help.

In the meantime, Utah will focus on player development at the cost of short-term winning. The level of talent on the roster got significantly worse after this year’s trade deadline, so it’s possible they win fewer games over the next few seasons. Their early hot start to the season cost them a chance at a top selection in the 2023 draft, but they should have better selections going forward.