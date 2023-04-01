Jerami Grant free agency: His stock and potential destinations

Jerami Grant undoubtedly had his best year in the NBA and was worthy of All-Star consideration at the beginning of the season. He’s averaging 20.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, and a career-high 2.3 three-pointers per game.

When he signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Pistons in 2020, it caught a lot of us off guard because it felt like he was a lock to re-sign with the Nuggets after helping them reach the Western Conference Finals with them. He went to Detroit largely for the elevated offensive role where he’d have the ball in his hands a lot more. He certainly proved he’s capable of more offensive responsibilities in his time in Detroit, but perhaps best not as a first option.

Portland was a great match for him because he got the perfect balance of keeping a higher usage on offense but in more of a secondary and tertiary role. He is scoring at the same rate and with the same rate of attempts per game as in his second Pistons season, but on career-best efficiency. His 40.1 percent from three on 5.7 attempts per game and his 60.6 percent true shooting are all career highs, all while averaging the third most shot attempts per game behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.

It goes without saying that Grant’s stock is as high as it’s ever been. While he may not be the best upcoming free agent with guards like James Harden and Kyrie Irving set to hit the market, Grant may be the most pursued. This is due to his age (29) and his versatility. He can be plugged into just about any team with cap space and immediately make a positive impact.