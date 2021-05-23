John Starks: 'I would have done very well in today's game'

JS: It’s great that you bring that question up. Yeah, I definitely could imagine myself doing very well in this league. Back then, the three-point line was more like a knockout punch so to speak. It really wasn’t that emphasized on the game like it is now. Because of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, especially for Steph, it has become more of a weapon within today’s game, because everybody’s shooting from point guards to centers. I know that I would have done very well in today’s game because coaches don’t frown on you for shooting the three on a one-on-five fast break. In my days, if I did something like that, with Pat Riley as my coach, he probably would have put me out of the game [laughs]. It’s great to see how the game has evolved. We had big guys in the low post game at that time, every team had seven-footers and shot blockers at the rim. You just don’t have that nowadays so it is easier to get in the lane and getting layups, it’s easier to come out of pick and rolls. The game has evolved into a more offensive style. Score as many points as you can, see if the other teams can keep up.