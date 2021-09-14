Why John Wall's future might not find a resolution soon

There are several contenders that could use Wall right now as both a starter or reserve. Unfortunately, it’s really hard for front offices to justify trading for him with his contract. Wall is owed $91.7 million through 2022-23, which includes a $47.4 million player option he is likely to pick up. He can improve many teams but he is unlikely to perform at the value of his contract.

A team that trades for Wall would have to send back at least $35.3 million to match salaries. It’s very hard to come up with that much matching salary, and just about every team has their point guard situation settled anyways. There really aren’t any realistic trade scenarios for Houston where teams are acquiring Wall for the player instead of the contract. They can hold out for a trade through the deadline and hope the market changes, but it’s hard to see a separation come in any form other than a buyout.

If a team does trade for Wall, it will likely be as part of a salary dump with plans to waive him afterward. One team that makes sense is the Oklahoma City Thunder who are currently over the cap but have the ability to generate north of $32 million in cap space. They would just need to send back the difference between Wall’s salary and their cap space amount to absorb him. For example, they could send back Derrick Favors ($9.7 million) and another player earning $2 million for Wall.

Such a trade will likely cost Houston draft capital but according to Tim MacMahon, they do not want to give up first-round picks to get off Wall. The Rockets are already down several draft picks to Oklahoma City thanks to the Russell Westbrook trade. Houston needs as many bites at the apple as possible during their rebuild and probably don’t want to get off any picks, especially since trading for Westbrook cost them draft picks and eventually led them to being stuck with Wall.