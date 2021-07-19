Jordan Schakel: 'I’m a winning player. I don’t accept losing'

It's really easy to see why Jordan Schakel was the #1 catch & shoot player in the country this season at San Diego State pic.twitter.com/FEOkGQKkvP — Mavs / Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) July 14, 2021

JS: As a young kid, I always played on winning teams. To be on a winning team, you have to take good shots. You need those shots to go in. As my career progressed, I’ve always had a good feel for whether or not my shot would contribute to winning for my team. My senior year was the culmination of that. I knew the shots that I really liked. I got to my spots on the floor in places where I was confident I could knock them down. I’m very comfortable and confident making any type of shot. For most of college, I was just shooting a lot of spot-ups and a lot of lifts off the pick and roll and a lot of drifts to the corner.

But last year, they were running a lot of floppy screens for me. I was able to put my head under the basket and lose my defender and come out on the perimeter and on the wing mostly. I hit some big shots doing that. If I know I’m not going to get many shot attempts, I know I have to make them count. So then senior year, when I got more attempts, it was able to open up my game. I was able to take the midrange pull-up, which is a shot that I’ve been shooting my whole life. I’m extremely confident in it. I also love my floater and my stepback. I was able to show a lot of what I could do during my senior year. I still have more that I can show, though. I’m able to create my shot off the dribble. I’ve gotten a lot better at that during pre-draft.