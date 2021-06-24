NBA prospect JT Thor: 'I think I’m going to be one of the best players in the world someday'

Auburn Tigers big man JT Thor is seen by some talent evaluators as one of the most promising young players at the 2021 NBA draft combine.

Since 2008, the only other freshmen with a block percentage above 5.0 percent who attempted at least 5.5 three-pointers per 100 possessions and recorded a free-throw rate above 44.9 percent were lottery picks Jonathan Isaac (2017) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (2018).

Thor, who measured with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and 9-foot-2 standing reach, is one of the biggest risers in recent mock drafts. The prospect recently caught up with HoopsHype to discuss how his game will fare at the next level.

Please note this interview was minorly edited in its transcript for clarity.