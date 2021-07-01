What’s next for Kawhi Leonard in free agency and the Clippers this offseason? NBA executives discuss

All five of the NBA executives polled believe Leonard will ultimately remain with the Clippers after his free agency concludes and look to run it back with George and compete for another shot at the championship.

“I figure they have to make some changes and run it back with those two guys,” one NBA executive told HoopsHype. “You’ve got to give it another chance, I think. They just hired Ty Lue for this group. It wasn’t a normal season. You’ve got to give it a normal season a chance first, I’d think.”

“They (Leonard and George) have the talent and want to be in LA, so I bet things around them move, but they are solid,” a second NBA executive told HoopsHype.

Many around the league expect Leonard to opt out of his contract, but that doesn’t mean he’ll leave.

As our HoopsHype salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan notes, there are plenty of reasons for Leonard to opt out of his player option. His option is worth $36 million for next season, but he’s eligible for a new max contract starting at $39.3 million. Once in unrestricted free agency, Leonard can receive a four-year, $176.2 million max contract from the Clippers, who have his Early Bird Rights. Should Leonard decide to leave the Clippers, the most another team can offer is a four-year, $169.2 million deal. Another option is he can sign a two-year maximum deal with the Clippers, including a player option, and opt out next summer to sign a five-year deal worth $235 million.

“I highly doubt Leonard would leave,” a third NBA executive told HoopsHype. “It would take another player recruiting him.”

After being limited to 52 games this season, Leonard showed up when it mattered most In 11 playoff games for the Clippers, where he averaged 30.4 points on 57.3 percent shooting, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.

It’s why George believed if Leonard were healthy, the Clippers would’ve advanced and not the Suns.

