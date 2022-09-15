Knicks rumors: Donovan Mitchell, RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, more

Scotto: Justin Zanik and Danny Ainge gave a press conference to the local Jazz media and were talking about how the deal from the Cavaliers was the best deal they got. I thought the trade was a home run for the Cavaliers. They’re not a team that’s going to get guys in free agency. They have him locked in for the next three years in his prime, who’s an All-Star who will fit with their core.

I thought getting Mitchell would be a step in the right direction for the Knicks. Did I think they had a ceiling of being a top-four team in the East? No. I thought maybe they could contend for a sixth seed or something.

Regarding the unprotected picks, I think it would’ve hurt them to give those up more than Cleveland because the Cavaliers have shown they can be a playoff team, and they have a sustainable young core looking ahead that’s only going to get better.

Bondy: The Knicks definitely wanted Donovan Mitchell. This wasn’t a situation where they were being hesitant. I know there were some reports that they had a low ceiling with Mitchell. They really wanted him. I can confirm Gersson Rosas was a lead negotiator in the negotiations, and he was talking to Justin Zanik a lot. I think they have a prior relationship.

How did it break down? There are conflicting views about that. From my understanding, the Jazz were really heavy on the unprotected picks. That’s what they wanted. The Knicks and Jazz were really close. They thought they were going to get a deal done. They were at the two-yard line, and they were haggling over protections over picks.

What I’m curious to know is when the Cavaliers jumped in, and they gave their offer, and the Jazz said they’d take that, why did the Jazz not go back to the Knicks?

If it’s true they didn’t go back to the Knicks, I don’t understand that. I believe if that was the case, the Knicks would’ve gone above that offer. If their hands were forced, they would’ve beaten the offer from the Cavaliers and gotten Mitchell.