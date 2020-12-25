Kobe Bryant is the NBA's all-time Christmas Day leading scorer

Playing on Christmas Day has been an NBA tradition as long as the league has been around, with the first Christmas Day game taking place in 1947 when the New York Knicks defeated Providence Steamrollers in Madison Square Garden.

Since then, the NBA has had games on Christmas in every single non-lockout year.

Naturally, the league has always tried to put their biggest brands and superstars on their Christmas Day slate of games, and as such, the scoring leaders for games that have taken place on the holiday is littered with some of the biggest names basketball has ever seen, led by the unforgettable Kobe Byrant at No. 1.

Below, check out the highest Christmas Day scorers in NBA history, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal.