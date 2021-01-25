Kobe Bryant: Behind the scenes stories from his former Lakers coaches and teammates

Sacre’s first story: “We’re going on a road trip, so they gave us our per diem. I think our per diem was like $1200 for a long road trip. I was like, ‘Yo, Kobe, let me get your per diem. You don’t need it.’ He goes, ‘What are you gonna do with it?’ I had my own little joke with him. We both laughed about it. He’s like, ‘You’re not getting it, though.’ I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Well, how much cash do you have on you right now?’ He whipped out $40,000 in cash and put it on the floor. I was like, ‘Damn! That’s what you’re rolling with?’ I’ve never seen that much cash like that. It was in his backpack.”

Sacre’s second story: “I always had a six-pack in my backpack. On the bus, he’d always ask me for a beer. I had to do Coors Light most times. If I could get the Bud heavy, I’d be on it. He’d be like, ‘Hey Sac, I know you got one.’ I’d throw him a beer once and a while.”

Hunt: “I have a picture, it’s me and Kobe, walking off the court. I’m in Dallas, and I’m palming the back of his head. We’re just giggling like two schoolgirls walking off the court. He hadn’t announced that he was going to retire, but he was basically telling me right there. His whole perspective was different. He was telling me then and then after the game when we met up again on the loading dock, and he is talking cryptically. My man is talking to me, and he used an analogy, something like, ‘If you’re a fat kid, how can a fat kid complain about being hungry?’ There was some other stuff wrapped around it, but he was basically alluding to the point of I’ve had a great career. I’ve had an incredible career. I’ve had a great time. I’ve done all the things I wanted to do. I’m good. Then, a couple of weeks later, is when he made the announcement publicly that he was retiring.”

Powell’s first story: “No matter how many stories are shared and information is swapped, it comes back to him being a competitor and being obsessed with the game he loves. I played checkers with him from time to time. We would compete on the planes or wherever. Those games would be so competitive that literally it could turn into 30 or 40 minutes just playing checkers. It’s not like we were playing chess, you know? He just hated losing that much. That’s just the type of guy he was.”

Powell’s second story: “He came to Riverdale. I had donated a technology center. In my school. I wrote a personal check for $20,000, and they built out a room. We had between 12 and 14 computers. It was set up to basically help the students and get on track notes, test prep, things like that, because at that time, the county had lost its accreditation. So, just trying to give them the resources that they need. He and Derek Fisher both came to my high school to help me present the checks as well as the room. People still talk about that moment to this day. The fact that he came out there to show love was amazing, especially good for the southside of Atlanta. For everybody who was in attendance that day, just a really amazing thing to be a part of, and I was beyond grateful for his support.”

Meeks’ first story: “I would always come back to the gym late at night and get some work in, and no one else would be in there at the time. I like to work at like 10:00 or 11:00 when nobody’s there. I was there for like an hour or two. I thought no one was there because all the lights were off in the weight room. I’m done and about to get dressed and go home, and Kobe walks in. He kind of scared me because my back was to the door. I’m like, ‘You were here?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I was here the whole time in the weight room watching you. I really respect how you go about your craft.’ I’m like, this dude is maniacal about his teammates and who he’s playing with. I feel like when he knew that one of his teammates worked as hard or worked hard like him, he knew that he could trust you in times of need, and he can go to war with you.”

Meeks’ second story: “Right after he tore his Achilles, me and Dwight Howard went to his house. He was devastated, but we were trying to cheer him up. We went and spent a couple of hours with him and his family. His wife was there and his two daughters at the time. Gigi was young. We just spent some time hanging out. His foot was up in a cast, and he was on a scooter. It was funny to see him in a different light. At that point, I’d only seen him in basketball mode. With his family, he was like a big teddy bear.”

Meeks’ third story: “We were on the plane. I had just started to get into the rotation. I was asleep. This was one of those long plane rides after a game. He woke me up. It’s like 2:00 in the morning. We watched film for that whole plane ride. It was probably like a two and a half hour plane ride. I slept probably 30 minutes. He was like, ‘This is where I want you on the court.’ My spot in Mike D’Antoni’s offense was in the corner and I’d shake it up to the wing in transition or in halfcourt sets. That next week, and the rest of the season, I’d get three or four shots a game just off that film session.”

Bazemore: “I asked him about a couple of books he’d been reading because I also heard he was a philosopher, a really deep thinker. He gave me a book called Zen in the Art of Archery. He gave me that book. He said, ‘When you figure out the meaning, shoot me a text, and we can chat about it.’ I read through it and sent him a text. He said, ‘That’s not it. Think deeper.’ I had no idea how to even process what the book was telling me. Now, fast forward, six, seven, eight years, and I kind of grasp that a bit. He was just on such a different wavelength. He had his purpose. He had his ideals on the way the world worked and how he could make it better. You hear guys across the league how he was sharing his wisdom. Some people give you knowledge, but he was sharing wisdom. He had all the talks of all the greats, Bill Russell, MJ, Magic. He had some of the most intricate conversations with some of the best players of all time and meshed it into his game. I was just excited for once he retired and kind of see him starting to talk about these things and be out in public and show the world how great he was.”

Ham’s first story: “One thing that always stuck with me we were sitting in OKC one time. What did you learn about your time coming into the league? You and Shaq were a dynamic duo to the point where Shaq isn’t around, and now you’ve got to carry that load. He said, ‘The one thing I learned is I had to learn how to put my arms around my teammates and allow them to walk with me and not drag them behind me. Before I thought I had to go out there and set the tone through my work ethic and going hard at everybody on my team thinking that if I’m going hard at them. That’s going to make them work harder and step their game up and try to be on my level, but never communicated with them.’ People thought he was an oddball, a loner, a weirdo, whatever. He said, ‘But going through those lean years when I was the best player on a losing team taught me something.’ It taught him, and words out of his own mouth, how Shaq was a guy that was so f*cking dominant, but always took time to engage with his teammates in a positive and productive manner, even off the court.”

Ham’s second story: “I was having a beer with Craig Sager, and Kobe was coming back from having a workout with I think Tim Grover. He goes up, changes his clothes, comes back down, and we’re sitting there. Miami was playing somebody in the second round, and it’s the Dwyane Wade, LeBron, Chris Bosh team. We’re talking about the game, and he asked what I was drinking. I had a little Jack Daniels. He told the server, ‘Get my man some Jack Daniels, and I’m going to take some patron.’ Mind you, we’ve got an elimination game the next night. I’m like, ‘You drink? No way in hell.’ We both busted out laughing, and he said, ‘Hell yeah, if you deal with some of the sh*t that I have to deal with, yes indeed.’ I almost fell out of my chair.”