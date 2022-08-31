Lakers rumors: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley, Carmelo Anthony, Austin Reaves

Scotto: I think he’s the type of dog they need defensively and will hold guys accountable. He fits Darvin Ham’s mold. Patrick Beverley has previously stated he believed the Lakers could be a playoff team if he was on the team, and that feeling remains the same today. He’s going there to help get this team back to the playoffs. Members of the coaching staff are excited about his fit around their stars. Since the trade, he’s been working out in Los Angeles at the Lakers’ practice facility with trainer Aaron Miller, and he’s excited to begin training camp. With Beverley in a contract season, the Lakers will have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the books for next season, basically, minus a couple of minimum contracts.

Talen Horton-Tucker will have a chance to break out with Utah if Bojan Bogdanovic is traded. Stanley Johnson is hoping to capitalize on a bigger opportunity in a contract season. David Fizdale, Johnson’s former assistant coach with the Lakers and now an associate general manager with the Jazz, has been a fan. Johnson will provide rookie coach Will Hardy with an option who can switch between small and power forwards on defense.

Buha: I think it’s the rare short-term and long-term win for a team in a trade. In the short term, as you mentioned, he fits really nicely alongside LeBron and AD. He has a pretty good track record of fitting alongside stars going back to his Houston days with James Harden, the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and last year in Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.

He shot close to 40 percent on threes in six of the last seven seasons. Last year was the exception, but he still shot 38.5 percent on catch-and-shoot threes. His percent was lower because he took career-high pull-up threes and off-the-dribble threes, but I don’t think that would be his role in L.A. Offensively, I think it’s an upgrade. Currently, the Lakers are light on shooting, and he’s great in that regard. He’s battle-tested. Defensively, he’s made the All-Defensive Team three years and been a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year in terms of getting votes.

There were some performances last year where the Lakers looked apathetic, had low energy, and didn’t bring the fight. That’s one thing that he always excels in. He’s going to get you hyped up and will stay on you. In terms of role players, he’s up there as one of the more impactful role players in the league. He has that track record of winning pretty much everywhere he’s gone.

Long-term, Horton-Tucker, as you mentioned, had an $11 million option for the 2023-24 season. Pat’s an expiring contract, and getting that money off the books allows the Lakers to create upwards of $30-35 million in cap space depending on what happens with a couple of their minimum guys and rescinding players’ cap holds. They can create legitimate cap space to pursue a third lower-tier max guy. They can add a legitimate player next summer or add a couple of those guys as they did in the championship year when they added Danny Green, JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo.

Scotto: Even though Beverley’s contract expires, the Lakers can still try to sign other players and then re-sign him (with Bird Rights). He’s the type of guy you can see with the Lakers past this year, depending on how things go with the team. Anytime you have LeBron and AD, they’re going to be in win now mode. Beverley’s a win-now player.