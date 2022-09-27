Lakers season preview: More of the same?

* Their younger bench makes them more athletic… The Lakers going all-in on big-name veterans in their mid-to-late thirties tremendously backfired. Not only did these players not contribute in the areas they’re best at, but they were complete negatives when on the floor. While their new younger and more versatile bench is unproven, they have more upside and bring much needed athleticism. These players should bring a lot more effort crashing the boards and helping on defense, among other small things.

* Improved playmaking… Apart from James and Westbrook, the Lakers were devoid of any other primary or secondary playmakers on the roster. They made some big steps to improve that with the acquisition of Beverley and the return of Schroeder. This should help keep their bench lineups flowing and they could have enough passing now to survive without Westbrook should they trade him without taking back another point guard.

*Star power… Both James and Davis missed significant amounts of time in the previous two seasons and couldn’t make it work with Westbrook. Injury luck has to eventually swing back to the Lakers’ favor, and it’s hard to envision Westbrook not making some sort of improvement from last season. If enough things go right for them, including getting enough players from their bench to step up, the Lakers should still pose a threat in the playoffs if James and Davis both play like they did in 2019-20.