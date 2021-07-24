How the Lakers can pull off a sign-and-trade

There is a pathway for the Lakers to acquire a really good free agent via sign-and-trade, ideally a starting point guard. According to Marc Stein, the Lakers are seeking a playmaker and mentions Lonzo Ball as a potential target. Spencer Dinwiddie is another guard who has an interest in playing in Los Angeles, according to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. It would require sacrificing current players and not bringing back certain ones to fit one of these players in a sign-and-trade.

The starting salary of the free agent is important because the Lakers would become hard-capped if they acquire a free agent through a sign-and-trade. This could affect potential new contracts to core free agents such as Alex Caruso and Talen Horton-Tucker. Both could be looking at starting salaries around the $9.5 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception range (NT-MLE). The Lakers have sufficient Bird rights to re-sign both players to such contracts but still wouldn’t be able to exceed the hard cap doing so in this scenario.

They must also be able to get to at least 14 players within the projected $143 million hard cap after doing such a sign-and-trade. Because of hard cap constraints, players such as Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley, and DeMar DeRozan will likely be too costly when factoring in the rest of the roster.

Just to create enough space below the hard cap to acquire a new starting guard via sign-and-trade would likely require not re-signing most of their free agents. They may also have to salary dump Montrezl Harrell if he opts in, and one of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma was given a three-year, $40 million extension and his $13 million salary in 2021-22 could be used in a sign-and-trade. For example, the Lakers could trade Kuzma straight up for Dinwiddie at a starting salary no higher than $18 million.

If the Lakers’ goal is to sign-and-trade for a new starting point guard while also re-signing both Caruso and Horton-Tucker, it could be possible. Getting all three free agents to agree on starting salaries that align under the hard cap will be a big challenge that the Lakers front office will need to figure out ahead of time.

ProFitX projects Caruso with a $7.5 million salary and Horton-Tucker with a $11.1 million salary. However, Horton-Tucker cannot be offered a contract with a starting salary higher than the $9.5 million NT-MLE by other teams this offseason.

Meanwhile, Dinwiddie projects with a $20.3 million salary with a floor of $16.5 million. Dinwiddie could get a four-year deal with starting salary at $16.7 million that would pay him a total of $72 million with full 5 percent raises. If on top of that, Caruso earns precisely his $7.5 million projection while Horton-Tucker earns slightly less than the full NT-MLE the Lakers might be able fill out the rest of the roster with six veteran minimum players and finish just below the currently projected $143 million hard cap.

Here’s an example of a scenario for how the Lakers roster could look like after pulling off a sign-and-trade, specifically Kuzma for Dinwiddie as discussed earlier, while keeping Caruso and Horton-Tucker. If they need to give more money to these players, they could tinker around the roster a bit by getting off Marc Gasol, or swap the No. 22 pick in a deal where they get a second-round pick that would earn the rookie minimum. It’s possible they lose one of Caruso and Horton-Tucker in the process, among other free agents, which could complicate the decision to go forward in this direction.