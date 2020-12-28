Will LaMelo Ball live up to the hype? NBA execs, teammates and an overseas opponent weigh in

The general consensus is Ball’s best attributes are his passing ability and size for his position.

Western Conference executive who saw Ball play in Australia: “The kid has a flare to his game. He’s got great confidence. His size at 6-foot-7 is a huge advantage in our open game these days. He has an elite passing skill set and reads plays before they happen. He has a feel you can’t teach. His shooting will catch up.”

Eastern Conference executive whose team drafted in the lottery: “He’s super talented. He can play all aspects of the game. He has unbelievable vision. There will be growing pains. The guy hasn’t played many games in the last few years.”

Josh Boone, former Nets first-round pick, and Illawarra Hawks teammate of Ball last season: “His court vision is phenomenal. For only being 18 years old, he sees more of the court than virtually any other male 18-year-old I’ve ever seen. The thing that I just saw the most was his upside is just insane. I’ve been doing this for a very long time. I think he probably has the greatest upside to any player that I’ve ever played with in terms of how good he is now versus how good he could potentially be. His ceiling is just almost limitless.”

Jae’Sean Tate, Rockets rookie, and former Sydney Kings player: “He’s one of the top passers I think I’ve ever played against. He’s sneaky athletic. He caught a couple of bodies. I don’t think people give him enough credit for his finishing around the rim. It’s really impressive. If you go back and look at how he finishes with the reverse, using the rim as a defender, offhand, off foot dunking.”

NBA Scout 1: “He’s a high-level passer in all situations, fancy and routine. He has excellent vision, energy, pace, and confidence he plays with.”

NBA Scout 2: “He has tremendous size for the point guard spot. He has exceptional court vision and passing ability. His outside shot needs some work, and he needs to get stronger, but he will be a really good player for a while.”