Langston Galloway on free agency and Ethics sneaker brand

Galloway: The understanding of where I’m at in my career and where I want to create my legacy. Picturing myself being with Q4 Sports and other brands I’ve been with along the way, it’s just an opportunity to go at it on my own, get out there, and learn about the sneaker industry and how to be successful with it. That’s what I was really excited about. Once I saw how they (Q4 Sports) did it, the inclination of me thinking that maybe if I had creative control within Q4 Sports, I could’ve done what I was already working on, which was creating my own tech pack and trying to learn more about the business behind sneakers. We went our separate ways, and I said I might as well keep going now. I’m at the point where I was sampling the shoe and figuring out if I wanted to wear it in a game and all that. After I did that, I was all in. I got my team together, and we started figuring out we could make this a legitimate business. I started thinking about the name, Ethics, and where it came from, where my story has kind of led me, and my work ethic throughout my whole career. It truly has been a process every single day of learning, throwing stuff at the wall, and it’s been a journey. I’ve enjoyed it because it’s something I’m passionate about, sneakers and my game.