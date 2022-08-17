LeBron James extends with the Lakers: What now?

In our offseason preview for the Lakers, we mentioned how it seemed likely that they would offer James his maximum extension amount as soon as he became extension-eligible. This is largely based on their history of taking care of their star players, and they weren’t going to make an exception to the player who led them to their first title in a decade. The franchise is always looking to acquire stars in free agency, and some star player may have just been convinced by this gesture to sign with them in the future.

The Lakers were projected to generate over $60 million in 2023 cap space prior to this extension. That figure could’ve topped $70 million if Talen Horton-Tucker declined his player option or they trade him. Now they might be capped out as James extension limits them to just under $20 million in 2023 cap space, which could get close to $30 million with Horton-Tucker out of the picture.

The maximum starting salary in 2023-24 for players with 7-9 years of service is currently projected at $39.9 million. They won’t be able to generate that amount of cap space with both James and Anthony Davis on the roster, which could price them out of next year’s top free agents. Because of this, their best shot at acquiring an All-Star level player will likely be via trade. Had James entered free agency in 2023 and re-signed on a one-plus-one at a significant discount like James Harden just did with the Sixers, then the Lakers could’ve had maximum space while potentially being able to get James back on a maximum contract in 2024.

With James committing to the Lakers at least through 2023-24, it should be an indication that both parties are aligned and whatever happened back in All-Star weekend in Cleveland is behind them. It could also be an indication that perhaps the Lakers are close to making a significant change to the roster. It’s no secret they’ve been shopping Russell Westbrook’s expiring salary with future draft picks for players that could help improve their title odds, such as Kyrie Irving.