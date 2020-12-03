USA Today Sports

LeBron James is becoming the highest-paid NBA player ever this season

LeBron James is becoming the highest-paid NBA player ever this season

For his services in the 2020-21 NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be paid $39.2 million, making him the sixth-highest-paid player in the league.

Although one could easily argue that James, even on his monster contract, is still underpaid, this season will nonetheless make James the highest-paid player in NBA history at $349.3 million earned in his career.

James is passing both Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant, who made $343.9 million and $328.2 million, respectively, on NBA salaries alone.

Through the 2020-21 season, this would be the NBA’s Top 10 highest-paid players ever:

King James would still trail Bryant and Garnett if you adjust for inflation. If we take a look at player career earnings accounting for the current contracts active players are signed to, which would include James and the two-year, $85 million extension he just signed with the Lakers, the list will look far different a few years from now.

Below, you can check out the NBA’s Top 15 players in projected career earnings by the time James’ extension ends in 2022-23.

1
LeBron James

Projected career earnings: $434,986,078

2
Kevin Durant

Projected career earnings: $358,099,592

3
Chris Paul

Projected career earnings: $344,388,531

4
Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett Underrated Stats Facts Top 10

Career earnings: $343,862,398

5
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook trade rumors Knicks Clippers Hornets Magic

Projected career earnings: $338,819,811

6
Kobe Bryant

Career earnings: $328,237,108

7
James Harden

Projected career earnings: $319,406,593

8
Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal, Finals MVP, 2000

Career earnings: $292,198,327

9
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Projected career earnings: $291,268,658 (pending 2021-22 salary cap)

10
John Wall

Projected career earnings: $276,601,866

11
Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics

Projected career earnings: $270,922,778

12
Blake Griffin

Projected career earnings: $267,894,679

13
Kevin Love

Projected career earnings: $266,912,642

14
Stephen Curry

Projected career earnings: $257,859,052

15
Al Horford

Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers

Projected career earnings: $257,728,232

