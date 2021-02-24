LeBron James and Luka Doncic trading cards are the hottest ones in the business

NBA trading cards are hot right now.

Couple passionate collectors with the fact that basketball trading cards can be seen as investment assets and it’s easy to see why the hobby is blowing up at the moment.

An autographed Michael Jordan card recently sold for $1.44 million, a rare LeBron James collectible card topped that by going for $1.845 million and there are entire YouTube channels dedicated to Trading Card investors, showing just how fantastically the business is currently booming.

Below, we have created a ranking using information from Stockx to sort out the average sales prices for trading cards over the past 12 months in order to see what the most expensive NBA cards are right now.

In this Top 30 ranking, you’ll find there are eight LeBron James cards and five Luka Doncic cards, only logical considering they’re two of the most well-known basketball players in the world. There is also one Zion Williamson and Trae Young card featured apiece, indicating that many expect their popularity to blow up over the coming years.

(Stockx has removed fakes, outliers and auctions with multiple listings while we have included cards that were sold at least twice.)