A potential reunion of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving has been rumored for over a year now. Speculation grew when he requested a trade ahead of last season’s deadline and the Lakers made an offer for him. Despite getting moved to the Mavericks, that speculation continued with Irving attending Lakers playoff games ahead of his free agency this summer.

According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Irving indeed is interested in reuniting with James but in Dallas. This might signal that Irving is committed to the Mavericks and is trying to recruit talent to join him and Luka Doncic. While there are ways the Mavericks could acquire James this offseason and form a new Big Three, it is an extremely unlikely scenario for several reasons.