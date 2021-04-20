Logo quiz 2.0: Whose starting lineups are these?

Looking for a fun way to test your knowledge about current NBA rosters?
Then you’ve come to the right place, as we have put together graphics with the starting lineups of several NBA teams, replacing the names of the players with the logos of the squads they last played for prior to joining their current teams.
As an example, you would have the logo of the Philadelphia 76ers for Jimmy Butler in the Miami Heat’s lineup since that’s the last team he was a member of before going to Miami.
Make sense? Now go play and see how many you can decipher correctly.
If you want more, you can check out our first Logo quiz here.
Starting lineup No. 1
Click here for the answer or scroll down to the bottom of the page to see all of the right answers
Starting lineup No. 2
Starting lineup No. 3
Starting lineup No. 4
Starting lineup No. 5
Starting lineup No. 6
Starting lineup No. 7
Starting lineup No. 8
Starting lineup No. 9
Starting lineup No. 10
ANSWERS
Lineup No. 1: New York Knicks with Elfrid Payton (formerly of New Orleans), RJ Barrett (Duke), Reggie Bullock (LA Lakers), Julius Randle (New Orleans) and Mitchell Robinson (Chalmette HS).
Lineup No. 2: New Orleans Pelicans with Eric Bledsoe (formerly of Milwaukee), Lonzo Ball (LA Lakers), Brandon Ingram (LA Lakers), Zion Williamson (Duke) and Steven Adams (Oklahoma City).
Lineup No. 3: Memphis Grizzlies with Ja Morant (formerly of Murray State), Grayson Allen (Utah), Dillon Brooks (Oregon), Kyle Anderson (San Antonio) and Jonas Valanciunas (Toronto).
Lineup No. 4: Washington Wizards with Russell Westbrook (formerly of Houston), Bradley Beal (Florida), Deni Avdija (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga) and Alex Len (Toronto).
Lineup No. 5: Houston Rockets with John Wall (formerly of Washington), Kevin Porter (Cleveland), Jae’Sean Tate (Sydney Kings), Kelly Olynyk (Miami) and Christian Wood (Detroit).
Lineup No. 6: Milwaukee Bucks with Jrue Holiday (formerly of New Orleans), Donte DiVincenzo (Villanova), Khris Middleton (Detroit), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Filathlitikos) and Brook Lopez (LA Lakers).
Lineup No. 7: Boston Celtics with Kemba Walker (formerly of Charlotte), Marcus Smart (Oklahoma State), Jaylen Brown (California), Jayson Tatum (Duke) and Tristan Thompson (Cleveland).
Lineup No. 8: Toronto Raptors with Kyle Lowry (formerly of Houston), Fred VanVleet (Wichita State), OG Anunoby (Indiana Hoosiers), Pascal Siakam (New Mexico State) and Aron Baynes (Phoenix).
Lineup No. 9: Detroit Pistons with Killian Hayes (formerly of Ratiopharm Ulm), Saddiq Bey (Villanova), Josh Jackson (Memphis), Jerami Grant (Denver) and Mason Plumlee (Denver).
Lineup No. 10: Utah Jazz with Mike Conley (formerly of Memphis), Donovan Mitchell (Louisville), Bojan Bogdanovic (Indiana), Royce O’Neale (Gran Canaria) and Rudy Gobert (Cholet).
Basketball, NBA, Quiz, Evergreen, Featured, Top