Free agency stock watch: Lonzo Ball, PJ Tucker, Gary Trent Jr. and more

The New Orleans Pelicans were not able to reach a rookie contract extension with Lonzo Ball during the offseason, which will make him a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

He recently found himself at the center of trade rumors, making sense as a potential fit for the Chicago Bulls among other teams. But with the improved play we have seen from Ball of late, perhaps the Pelicans will now prefer to hold on to the former No. 2 overall pick.

One of the most encouraging aspects of his game has been his willingness to shoot.

Lonzo Ball is shooting 37.6% from 3 on 7.5 attempts per game. He has rough stretches no doubt, but stop saying the guy cant shoot. He clearly can. — Jacob (AKA Rusty Buckets) (@RustyBUCKETS321) February 15, 2021

Ball attempted 8.9 three-pointers per 100 possessions last season. Since the beginning of February, however, that rate has increased to 12.3 – the highest mark for the Pelicans during that span. Even though he is not known as much of a shooter, he has connected on multiple shots from beyond the arc in nine consecutive games.

This has been his best season as a free-throw shooter, too, jumping from 56.6 percent at the charity stripe last year to 74.1 percent at the line in 2020-21.

He has also been stuffing the stat sheet as a rebounder and as a playmaker in recent games. The guard added 7 assists and 7 rebounds on Feb. 6 against the Grizzlies. He also recorded 7 assists and 5 rebounds on Feb. 10 when facing the Bulls, then added 7 assists and 6 rebounds on Feb. 12 vs. the Mavericks.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks projected that Ball could receive an offer sheet worth an average annual value between $16 million and $18 million this offseason. But that number could be even higher if he continues to show that he is such a dynamic player.