Five potential Lonzo Ball trade destinations

The New Orleans Pelicans are in year two of the post-Anthony Davis era. While teams who trade superstars aren’t expected to be good immediately, the Pelicans set themselves up for a bright future and present. Unfortunately, they have not lived up to the expectations they have set for themselves, which involves a push for the playoffs. The Pelicans currently are 5-10, the fourth-worst record in the league.

They are in a very tricky spot right now. On one hand, they have an All-Star in Brandon Ingram and an emerging one in Zion Williamson. They are still improving and together could be the foundation for a contender in the future. At the same time, the pieces they put around them don’t fit very well. They currently rank 27th in three-point percentage and 24th in net rating. If things don’t improve soon, the Pelicans might have to take a step back and make some changes.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pelicans are listening to offers for Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick. After a promising 2019-20 season with great moments in the limited time he had with Williamson, Ball has more or less stagnated in his development. Ball is entering restricted free agency this summer and has a $14 million qualifying offer. Both parties are at a crossroads and if the Pelicans don’t feel comfortable paying him what his market commands, a trade may be the way to go.

Here are the teams that make the most sense to trade for Ball by the trade deadline: