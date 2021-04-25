Los Angeles Lakers 2020/21 salaries

Considering the Los Angeles Lakers’ status as a top contender with two of the Top 7 players in the league on their roster, their salary cap situation actually isn’t too shocking.
LeBron James, making $39.2 million this season, is somehow just the sixth-highest paid player this season, one spot behind John Wall.
Anthony Davis, meanwhile, at $32.7 million in 2020-21, is merely the 18th highest-paid player in the league.
Overall, however, this is very likely the Lakers’ highest salary in franchise history, though definitely since 1990-91, which is as far as our historical salary database goes.
Below, check out the Lakers’ full salary cap situation for 2020-21.
LeBron James
Salary: $39,219,566
Share of payroll: 28.35 percent
League rank: 6th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: John Wall ($41,254,920) and Kevin Durant ($39,058,950)
Guaranteed money after this season: $85,655,532
All-time rank: 4th highest paid in franchise history
Anthony Davis
Salary: $32,742,000
Share of payroll: 23.67 percent
League rank: 18th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Khris Middleton ($33,051,724) and Damian Lillard ($31,626,953)
Guaranteed money after this season: $157,161,600
All-time rank: 6th highest paid in franchise history
Dennis Schroeder
Salary: $15,500,000
Share of payroll: 11.20 percent
League rank: 75th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: James Johnson ($16,047,100) and Cody Zeller ($15,415,730)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 30th highest paid in franchise history
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Salary: $12,073,020
Share of payroll: 8.72 percent
League rank: 105th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Robert Covington ($12,138,345) and TJ Warren ($12,000,000)
Guaranteed money after this season: $27,043,565
All-time rank: 9th highest paid in franchise history
Montrezl Harrell
Salary: $9,258,000
Share of payroll: 6.69 percent
League rank: 132nd highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Tristan Thompson ($9,258,000) and Serge Ibaka ($9,258,000)
Guaranteed money after this season: $9,720,900
All-time rank: 47th highest paid in franchise history
Wesley Matthews
Salary: $3,623,000
Share of payroll: 2.61 percent
League rank: 255th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Bobby Portis ($3,623,000) and Moe Harkless ($3,623,000)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 88th highest paid in franchise history
Kyle Kuzma
Salary: $3,562,178
Share of payroll: 2.57 percent
League rank: 259th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Wayne Ellington ($3,564,753) and Michael Porter ($3,550,800)
Guaranteed money after this season: $39,000,000
All-time rank: 49th highest paid in franchise history
Alex Caruso
Salary: $2,750,000
Share of payroll: 1.98 percent
League rank: 294th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Kevin Huerter ($2,761,920) and Marko Guduric ($2,750,000)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 64th highest paid in franchise history
Jared Dudley
Salary: $2,564,753
Share of payroll: 1.85 percent
League rank: 303rd highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Udonis Haslem ($2,564,753) and Jeff Green ($2,564,753)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 68th highest paid in franchise history
Marc Gasol
Salary: $2,564,753
Share of payroll: 1.85 percent
League rank: 303rd highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Dwight Howard ($2,564,753) and Carmelo Anthony ($2,564,753)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 102nd highest paid in franchise history
Markieff Morris
Salary: $2,331,593
Share of payroll: 1.68 percent
League rank: 318th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Reggie Jackson ($2,331,593) and Markieff Morris ($2,331,593)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 76th highest paid in franchise history
Alfonzo McKinnie
Salary: $1,762,796
Share of payroll: 1.27 percent
League rank: 373rd highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Damion Lee ($1,762,796) and Furkan Korkmaz ($1,762,796)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 121st highest paid in franchise history
Talen Horton-Tucker
Salary: $1,517,981
Share of payroll: 1.09 percent
League rank: 408th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Chris Clemons ($1,517,981) and Terance Mann ($1,517,981)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 105th highest paid in franchise history
Quinn Cook
Salary: $854,531
Share of payroll: 0.61 percent
League rank: 453rd highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Damian Jones ($1,142,234) and Zhaire Smith ($1,068,200)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 85th highest paid in franchise history
Andre Drummond
Salary: $794,536
Share of payroll: 0.57 percent
League rank: 473rd highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Iman Shumpert ($803,044) and Khyri Thomas ($744,684)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 159th highest paid in franchise history
Ben McLemore
Salary: $610,596
Share of payroll: 0.44 percent
League rank: 480th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Lonnie Walker ($2,895,720) and Andrew Nicholson ($2,844,429)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 169th highest paid in franchise history
Jordan Bell
Salary: $580,062
Share of payroll: 0.41 percent
League rank: 481st highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Anthony Gill ($898,310) and Iman Shumpert ($803,044)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 170th highest paid in franchise history
Kostas Antetokounmpo
Salary: $449,115
Share of payroll: 0.32 percent
League rank: 486th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Amir Coffey ($449,115) and Jay Scrubb ($449,115)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 175th highest paid in franchise history
Devontae Cacok
Salary: $449,115
Share of payroll: 0.32 percent
League rank: 486th highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Sean McDermott ($449,115) and Killian Tillie ($449,115)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 175th highest paid in franchise history
Damian Jones
Salary: $118,983
Share of payroll: 0.1 percent
League rank: 562nd highest-paid
Comparable salaries: Glenn Robinson III ($1,165,322) and Quinn Cook ($1,092,497)
Guaranteed money after this season: $0
All-time rank: 213rd highest paid in franchise history
