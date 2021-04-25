Los Angeles Lakers 2020/21 salaries

Considering the Los Angeles Lakers’ status as a top contender with two of the Top 7 players in the league on their roster, their salary cap situation actually isn’t too shocking.

LeBron James, making $39.2 million this season, is somehow just the sixth-highest paid player this season, one spot behind John Wall.

Anthony Davis, meanwhile, at $32.7 million in 2020-21, is merely the 18th highest-paid player in the league.

Overall, however, this is very likely the Lakers’ highest salary in franchise history, though definitely since 1990-91, which is as far as our historical salary database goes.

Below, check out the Lakers’ full salary cap situation for 2020-21.