NBA free agency: Projected lineup for Lakers with Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers always generate a ton of headlines, but this year that has happened even more as they have added several big names.

Whether it’s new names like Russell Westbrook or Carmelo Anthony or familiar faces like Trevor Ariza or Dwight Howard returning home, the Lakers are as star-studded as ever. So we wanted to take a look at what their lineup is going to resemble when the season begins.

Note that this depth chart will be inherently incomplete until we know the status of Dennis Schroeder. The Lakers can also spend the $5.9 million taxpayers’ midlevel exception to add more depth, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. They can potentially retain Wesley Matthews and Markieff Morris as well.

We already know that the roster is old – there are five players who are older than 35 years old and eight players over 32 years old – but for now, here is a better idea of what the depth chart looks like in Los Angeles.