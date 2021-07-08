Luka Garza: 'People who criticize me give me a to-do list of stuff to work on'

LG: Being a four-year starter and playing different roles, I’ve learned a lot about how to be a leader. I’ve done that since high school. The first step to me becoming a leader was after my freshman year. Our whole team, we were destined to make sure that the next year, we did not end up in the same position. Obviously, at 14-19, we had no tournament and no postseason. We had a lot of motivation. There had to be a change in terms of leadership and pushing guys so that is where it all started for me in college. I was able to do that. Then, obviously, stepping into a bigger role my junior and senior year of college. I was the top option and leader of the team. I had to lead. I learned from experience. I always garnered respect out of my teammates because they knew how hard I worked. It’s something they could always respect. I find different ways to lead my teammates and help my teammates in the locker room. It’s not always going after guys and bashing them. I do it in different ways. I’ve never been that guy. But I can help people, uplift them, motivate them to do different things.

I’ve been privileged to play with a lot of great teammates, Joe Wieskamp being one of them. He and I took a huge leadership jump this year in terms of our team having so much pressure that we needed to keep our guys calm. If we were in the moment but not playing as well as we needed to and we needed to pick it up, we’d find ways to give to our teammates. I’ve been able to do that. I think in any role that I have in a locker room, I can be beneficial, whether it’s as a leader or as one of the bench guys. Whatever role, I’ll be a positive addition because I’ve had so many different experiences. I just really want to make sure my teammates win and my organization wins.