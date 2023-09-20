Podcast: Magic's Jamahl Mosley on Paolo Banchero, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, more

Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley discusses stories behind the scenes coaching Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Kyrie Irving, Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, and Jalen Brunson. Mosley also discussed what’s next for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Markelle Fultz, and more with host Michael Scotto on the latest HoopsHype podcast episode.
For more interviews with players, coaches, and media members, be sure to like and subscribe to the HoopsHype podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Listen to the podcast above or check out some snippets of the conversation in a transcribed version below.
1:40 How did you get into coaching?
Jamahl Mosley: I was just finishing up playing overseas, and it was around the time my mother had passed away. I was going back and forth overseas and being away from my family. When that happened, it made me pause and think about where I wanted to be. I had a great friend who lived in Denver at the time, who was my college roommate. He said come back and try to figure out what you’re doing.
At that time, George Karl had taken the job with Denver, and the staff he put together for quite some time was John Welch and Tim Grgurich. I knew John from my high school days. He said, “Come down and help work our guys out, whether you decide to stay or go back overseas.” In that time, it became apparent to me working with John and Tim, seeing their energy in the gym, how they taught, and how they pushed guys and pushed me to help figure out what I wanted to do. Grgurich pulled me aside and told me what it would take. Seeing their work ethic, care for the players, how to develop them and get that buy-in was something that was intriguing to me and helped me get better to help other players get better.
4:10 What lessons did you take from George Karl while in Denver?
JM: He allowed you to be yourself as a coach. George was great at allowing the players to figure things out. There was a freedom he gave players to figure things out on the court, but then you saw the work ethic in what he did of studying the game with his offensive mind. Between that and the work ethic of being the first one in and the last one out of the gym, helped these guys get better. He really invested in the players. That’s what I think I took the most from him. It was always about investing in the guys. How do you get them better and help them reach their potential for whatever they’re trying to do and become great?
5:15 What was it like on the court and behind the scenes with Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson?
JM: Being able to see Chuck (one of Iverson’s nicknames) and Melo at the Hall of Fame for Dirk Nowitzki’s induction was great to visit with them, the smiles on their faces and journeys they’ve been through. The time they were in Denver was such a joy and competitiveness. There was always a level of competition, whether it was a shooting game or one-on-one. They were highly competitive. Every night you walked on the floor with them, you knew you had a chance to win. People also didn’t see the work ethic. People see the lights and the fun, but there was work behind it.
There were summers spent with Melo going to Baltimore and time with Iverson in the gym after practice. They worked at their craft, and it showed being Top 75 players to ever play the game. They didn’t get there by chance. They loved the game and had a high competitiveness level every day.
7:10 What was it like coaching Kyrie Irving as a rookie, and what glimpses did he show of becoming the player he is now?
JM: Kyrie is probably one of the best finishers I’ve seen around the rim. His ability to finish there and the skills he possesses with the ball. He worked at it. He could play one-on-one until the lights went off. He loved the game and hooping. It became a routine where coach Tibs (Nate Tibbetts) was there working with him in the mornings.
9:30 Are there any stories about Dirk Nowitzki behind the scenes people wouldn’t know about him?
JM: Mike, as you’re naming all these guys, I’m sitting here thinking how grateful and blessed I’ve been to be around this game and to coach these guys. Being around these guys, you learn more about great players and how they approach the game. It’s helped me so much in my career. I told Carmelo how grateful I was to coach him and Iverson. Without them, we’re not doing our job.
With Dirk, there are so many stories. Over the years, we became great friends, coaching against him early on with Denver and Cleveland and then being about to be in the gym with him. What stood out more than anything was his tireless and relentless work ethic. He was a guy who felt he never had done enough. He was always in the gym first and staying late, working on his craft until he hit a certain number of shots.
I sat and watched Dirk with the legendary Holger Geschwindner go through his routine without saying a word. Holger would just point, and Dirk would move, and they’d have different cadences of what they were doing. It was beautiful to watch. The other part is the human being he is. I’ve never seen Dirk turn down an autograph or take a picture with someone. The humility he possesses as a human being and what he gives back, you can’t say enough about him as a player and a man.
12:15 What’s the trajectory for Luka Doncic long term?
JM: When he came to Dallas, Dirk Nowitzki mentored him and the way he worked. He showed him what he did inside and out how he did things. Luka observes everything, not just on the court, but how you conduct yourself off the court and carry yourself. The first time you saw it was in pickup games. We had runs in the summer. Luka came in after winning it all overseas. He was tired because he was playing nonstop, but he picked up right where he left off. Some of his passes he made you’re seeing now, but it’s always been his natural instinct. He loves to play the game and loves being around his teammates. There’s a joy he plays with. That stood out more than anything. The talent level, he sees things other people can’t see. He’s always creating the game. He’s an artist in that way. He helps other guys be better.
14:41 Did you know Jalen Brunson could become one of the top point guards when you coached him in Dallas?
JM: You saw it ahead of time. I’ve known him for years. Me and his dad know each other well. When Jalen was in high school, he was in Chicago, and I worked him out a few times when his dad was with the Bulls. You could see there’s something in him that’s more competitive than people realize. There’s a professionalism he’s had for so long in the way he pushes his teammates, pushes himself, and the way that he works. He wants to be the first in the gym, and he wants to be the last out. He has a special ability and passion for playing and competing that I think people don’t appreciate because he comes off like a true professional, but there’s a killer walking in there.
16:25 While coaching Team USA’s Select Team, what did you learn from other Team USA coaches on staff?
JM: There was so much gratitude for being there with Steve Kerr, Ty Lue, Erik Spoelstra, Mark Few, Jim Boylen, Matt Painter, and Jeff Van Gundy. I think there was so much knowledge in that room. The one thing that stood out more than anything with that group of guys with the knowledge they had was the low ego. It was about how do we get these guys better? How do we pour into these guys and keep it as simple as possible to help them be who they are? It constantly came back to how do we help these guys be the best versions of themselves without dipping ourselves too far into it and making it about us? It was about something bigger.
There are X’s and O’s, and different things you see offensively, where you can manipulate a defense and defensive strategy details of where a guy is supposed to be on a rotation on the floor. But just the humility each of them showed in order to share information, knowing you’re going to compete against the guy during the year.
19:15 What growth did you see in Paolo Banchero’s game, and what type of player he can be this season?
JM: I think the sky is the limit. (Banchero) being with Team USA and seeing the different aspects of how people adjusted their games to fit in with what was trying to be accomplished. He did that. He’s capable of doing so many things. At the beginning of the year, he played basically point for us at times with Franz Wagner when we had our guards down. More importantly, I watched his jump defensively and ability to switch pick-and-rolls and stay in coverage. They had him playing the five mixed with the four. I thought it was great that he expanded his game in real time. I think it’ll do wonders for him on the court.
Even more importantly, his voice and leadership. I watched him during a practice in Las Vegas and the way he carried himself and projected his voice in certain drills. I think that’s going to go so far when he’s back with the Magic because it’s a level of leadership you’re asking him to step into. I think he recognizes and feels that. It was a great experience for him to be around that group of players and those coaches.
21:30 Do you see Paolo Banchero playing more of the five, and where is he in terms of becoming the face of the franchise?
JM: He wants to do whatever it takes to win. That’s how he’s presented himself from the moment he’s stepped foot on the court. His mom and dad have done a great job molding him and helping him understand the big picture of what it means to be a great teammate first. He’s also put the work in with the fundamentals. He just believes in winning. How that voice comes out will be in different ways from his work ethic, showing up and pushing guys and bringing the team together in small aspects off the court. He’s trying to win, whether that’s playing the five, four, three, two, or one. He’s about winning and about helping achieve greatness not just on an individual level but on the team scale.
23:35 What were your biggest takeaways from Franz Wagner in the World Cup, and is he a guy who can be a breakout or Most Improved Player of the Year candidate?
JM: The crazy thing about our team is we probably have three or four guys who can have that label of a breakout year or a standout year because we have a young team that loves to work and loves each other. For Franz, I think people got to see a glimpse of what we’ve known for quite some time. Since we’ve drafted him, we’ve talked about his high basketball IQ, his work ethic, care for the game and attention to detail. He has all of those pieces. I joke with him that he’s a 40-year-old man in a 22-year-old body. He just sees the game so differently, and he cares about the little things. He cares about people.
What I saw was his defensive ability to show. Franz did a great job of switching when it came to guard certain guards. I think that’s going to be the biggest key as he comes back here. Our ability to guard, which I was so happy to watch them (Banchero and Wagner) do at times, is going to skyrocket us to what we’re capable of doing.
25:45 Are there any players that remind you of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner?
JM: Because the game has changed so much over the years with players getting more talented and higher IQs, you have to give combinations. Paolo is a combination of Carmelo (Anthony), LeBron (James) and (Jayson) Tatum. There are different combinations of things they possess. The passing skills. The ability to score in different areas. The power that they possess. Franz is between a mixture of Khris Middleton, Kawhi (Leonard) and Kevin Durant in the footwork. There are so many aspects these guys take from each one of those guys. You don’t want to label them as just this or that person. There’s a combination of each one that they possess because they study the game and they watch all these great players.
26:55 What did you think of Orlando’s offseason?
JM: For us, I’m a firm believer in consistency and stability. I’m sure you’ve heard a ton of coaches talk about the stability they have, like Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, Mike Malone and Pop (Gregg Popovich). It’s similar with players. We didn’t make many changes. We brought the same group back and added Joe Ingles, Jett Howard and Anthony Black. The messaging stays the same. The guys that were here before can relay that message to the guys coming in. There’s a level of gratitude for how we kept it the same because these guys know what to expect, they know our voices, and they know what we’re good at. We’ll double down on it and where we need to improve. How do we play consistent basketball, take care of the basketball, and defend at a high level? You’re asking these guys to grow up more and to demand more in the details. As you grow, you have to learn how to win. The league has such an even level right now that you have to learn how to win games. That’s what this group learned to do on the back end (of last season). We were close to getting to the Play-In. They understand meaningful games and how you have to prepare for them and approach each game.
29:05 Is the Play-In or the playoffs a goal?
JM: Our mindset is how do we play our best basketball come April and May? We’re going to continue to grow. Every team is going to say we want to make the playoffs and win a championship. Every team says it. I want to focus our team on not necessarily the wins and the losses, but are we getting better? What does that look like? Are we playing a great style of basketball that you see the continuity, joy, togetherness, and grit we possess when we touch the floor? That’s how we’ll measure it. If we’re doing all those things, the wins will take care of themselves. If we’re not beating ourselves by turning the basketball over or by giving up certain rebounds, that will take care of itself.
30:25 What have you seen from Markelle Fultz this offseason, and what are your expectations for him going into the new season?
JM: I think Markelle’s ability to continue to lead because he’s such a selfless point guard. He wants to share and enjoys seeing the success of his teammates. That’s what we’re going to ask more of him. Defensively, being able to guard the ball because his level of physicality is up there. I think he’s going to set the tone in a lot of ways for us. He has such a high ceiling of where he can go because of how he’s been working this summer. I got to spend some time with him in Los Angeles, here (Orlando), as well as his home in Maryland. I really believe he’s going to take some big strides. The great part about this group is they’re embracing what those strides will look like. They’re not shying away from it. I think that’s the beauty of where we are as a group.
You can follow Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) on Twitter.