Podcast: Magic's Jamahl Mosley on Paolo Banchero, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, more

JM: Mike, as you’re naming all these guys, I’m sitting here thinking how grateful and blessed I’ve been to be around this game and to coach these guys. Being around these guys, you learn more about great players and how they approach the game. It’s helped me so much in my career. I told Carmelo how grateful I was to coach him and Iverson. Without them, we’re not doing our job.

With Dirk, there are so many stories. Over the years, we became great friends, coaching against him early on with Denver and Cleveland and then being about to be in the gym with him. What stood out more than anything was his tireless and relentless work ethic. He was a guy who felt he never had done enough. He was always in the gym first and staying late, working on his craft until he hit a certain number of shots.

I sat and watched Dirk with the legendary Holger Geschwindner go through his routine without saying a word. Holger would just point, and Dirk would move, and they’d have different cadences of what they were doing. It was beautiful to watch. The other part is the human being he is. I’ve never seen Dirk turn down an autograph or take a picture with someone. The humility he possesses as a human being and what he gives back, you can’t say enough about him as a player and a man.