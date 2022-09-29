Mavericks season preview: Can Luka Doncic do it again?

* Strong defensive foundation… Jason Kidd’s biggest accomplishment in his first season was unlocking a top defense within the roster. The biggest addition of last year’s offseason was Bullock who provided great 3-and-D versatility. But perhaps the biggest difference was Finney-Smith’s ascent to being one of the better wing defenders in the league who is often trusted to guard opposing teams’ best players. With no significant change to their defensive personnel, there’s no reason they can’t remain a top defense again.

* Shooting up and down the roster… The Mavericks thrived playing five-out in the playoffs and they’re more loaded with shooters this year. The return of Hardaway Jr. and the addition of Wood give them a deeper shooting roster. With the exceptions of McGee and Powell, just about every player in their regular rotation is a threat from long range. They were eighth last season in three-point attempts and it’s possible that rate will increase this season, especially if they trade part of their surplus of big men for a guard or wing who can shoot.

* Lots of length and athleticism… The Mavericks main additions this offseason was loading up on big men in Wood and McGee. While the combination of the two seems awkward and redundant with their many other big men, they should help accentuate their strengths from last season. McGee can run the floor well in quick bursts in a role Powell similarly had last year. Wood adds another element of shooting and stretching the floor similar to Kleber. They may not be the most exciting additions but they are good role players the Mavericks correctly identified to fit their system.

* Luka’s star power… Dallas blew past their expectations last season despite a lack of premium name players on the roster. While the roster is respectable and Kidd has them playing at a high level, Doncic is their trump card in tough matchups. HoopsHype’s staff projects Doncic to be the best point guard in the league next year and ranked him with the 2nd highest trade value in the league behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. The four-year guard already has a good amount of playoff experience and he will enter the upcoming season in the best shape of his career. The West has gotten a lot stronger overall, but Luka keeps Dallas’ ceiling as high as any other team’s.