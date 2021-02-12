Nine things to know about Miami Heat guard Max Strus

If you’re like the vast majority of people, odds are, you hadn’t heard much – if anything – about Miami Heat guard Max Strus prior to his performance against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Strus had the best game of his professional career, putting up 21 points on six-of-nine shooting, including five three-pointers, in a 101-94 win for Miami. Strus’ one field goal that wasn’t a three-pointer, by the way?

That was a dunk on – at the very least, in the vicinity of – five-time All-Star John Wall:

Strus’ analytic-friendly performance is nothing new for him this season, as the bouncy 2-guard takes the vast majority of his shot attempts either from three or near the rim. His shot chart for 2020-21 resembles a painting Daryl Morey would hang on his wall:

Thus far in his young career, Strus has only seen action in 16 NBA games, two for the Chicago Bulls and 14 with the Heat, but his latest performances indicate he could be a player to keep an eye on going forward.

Below, check out some fun facts about the 24-year-old.