NBA free agency: Projected starting lineup for Heat with Kyle Lowry

Among big-name players who were most likely to leave their team in NBA free agency, Kyle Lowry was arguably the most impactful available.

The six-time All-Star joins a core highlighted by Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro that won the Eastern Conference title in 2020.

Lowry, who helped lead the Toronto Raptors to the organization’s first title back in 2019, joins Miami via sign-and-trade and can be the sparkplug that can help the Heat potentially return to the NBA Finals once more.

Based on what we know so far, this is the projected starting lineup for the Heat next season: