Michael Porter Jr. and the Most Improved Players since All-Star break

It would be hard to overstate just how well Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. has played recently, still less than 100 games into his professional career,

The 22-year-old is averaging 21.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game since the All-Star break and he has been especially hot since his team traded for Aaron Gordon. As opposing teams have yet another offensive weapon to worry about, spacing has become even easier for Denver. With more open looks, Porter has become an even more elite knockdown shooter.

Porter is 14-for-21 (66.7 percent) on three-pointers when the nearest defender is at least six feet from him on his attempt, which is second-best among those with more than 10 attempts since All-Star Weekend.

You can look at his shot chart to see just how much better than the league average he has been of late from several zones, especially long-distance.

He is 13-for-19 (68.4 percent) on his corner three-pointers during this span, second-best with the same qualifications. He is also 31-for-53 (58.5 percent) on his catch-and-shoot three-pointers in his games after All-Star Weekend, which is fourth-best among all players with at least 20 attempts.

Overall, the forward is averaging 0.54 points per touch over his last fifteen games, the most of any player who has logged at least 150 minutes during this stretch.

Using the catch-all stat DARKO, you can see some of the progression that Porter has had in his career trajectory based on his recent performances.

His output has had an overwhelmingly positive impact on Denver, too. When you put it all together, he has the fourth-best raw plus-minus (133) among all players post-break.

Denver teammate Will Barton recently had high praise for the progression (via Denver Post):

“He’s just becoming a heck of a player. You can just see his IQ growing with each game and each possession. It’s a pleasure to see, man. I’m very excited for him and his future.”

Meanwhile, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has complimented the 22-year-old’s defensive improvements as well, stating that Porter has “grown up” on that side of the floor.

If the Nuggets are going to make some noise in the playoffs, his role will be an important difference-maker down the stretch one way or another.