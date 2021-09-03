Mike Conley, Nicolas Batum and the NBA's bounceback players of the year

The Utah Jazz made a big splash by acquiring respected veteran guard Mike Conley during the offseason leading up to 2019-20. He was expected to be the glue that tied their team together.

Instead, Conley had an abysmal first season with the Jazz. He finished the season with just 14.4 points per game, his lowest overall scoring output since 2012-13. His defensive output was surprisingly low, too, as his 0.8 steals per game was the worst he has had during his fourteen years of professional experience thus far.

Perhaps it was his hamstring injury. It also could have been tough playing alongside such a ball-dominant scorer like Donovan Mitchell. Maybe he was struggling to adjust to a different style of big man in Rudy Gobert. But the results weren’t pretty.

Here is how Conley provided context for his own struggles (via Salt Lake Tribune):

“I spent a lot of time in the corners, in the wings, stuff like that. It was more time than I was used to, and trying to find ways to be effective was tough. [But] I knew I’m still the same player, I’m still the guy that the Jazz brought me over here to be. Unfortunately, I was trying to figure it out in front of the whole fan base, the whole country.”

The guard responded to that lowly campaign by becoming an All-Star for the first time in his career this past season. The nod was well-earned, too, as he was an instrumental force in leading the Jazz to the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference during the regular season.

As a floor general, he improved his year-over-year assist percentage from a subpar 23.1 percent in 2019-20 to 30.6 percent for the Jazz in 2020-21. As noted by TheScore.com, the guard was able to up his three-point assists from 1.7 per game to 3.1 per game (via PBP Stats).

Meanwhile, he also improved his scoring efficiency on ball screens all the way from 0.85 points per possession (50th percentile) to 1.02 PPP (85th percentile), per Synergy.

Conley, however, shined the brightest on the defensive side of the floor for Utah. After finishing his first season with Utah with a steal percentage that ranked below the 25th percentile among players at his position, according to Cleaning the Glass, he increased that rate back to the 75th percentile last season.

He finished the season with the third-best luck-adjusted defensive regularized adjusted plus-minus (dRAPM) in the league – trailing only Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and underrated defender Alex Caruso.

Overall, the following stars were the only players who graded out as better than Conley in FiveThirtyEight.com’s catch-all impact statistic RAPTOR: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard and Conley’s aforementioned teammate, Gobert. That’s not bad for someone who was just recently considered one of the biggest disappointments in the league.