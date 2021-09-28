Bucks season preview: Is this team capable of repeating as champs?

* They have one of the best players in the world… Even if he doesn’t believe that he’s the league’s biggest star, Antetokounmpo has a strong case as the NBA’s premier player. He is a force to be reckoned with whenever he steps foot on the floor and while he is coming off a title, there are still some who believe he has not yet reached the peak of his powers. It’s hard to imagine how the superstar could take another step forward based on how great his impact has already been – but imagine if he starts hitting his jumper more consistently next season? The league is now on high alert.

* Giannis has star teammates as his sidekicks… Milwaukee was flanking Antetokounmpo with another high-caliber player in Middleton. The 6-foot-8 wing has long been a stellar sharpshooter and shot creator, which helped earn him a spot on the All-Star team in 2019 and 2020. But the front office later decided to go all-in during the 2020 offseason by surrendering several first-round picks to land Holiday. The 6-foot-3 guard has rightfully earned All-Defense consideration in three of the past four seasons and provided a huge spark to the team’s defensive identity.

* Now they know what it takes to win it all… This isn’t a quantifiable statistic but now that this group has seen the promised land and hoisted championship trophies, they’ll bring that experience with them whenever they’re on the floor. They know they’re an elite group and that they have whatever elements are needed of a title winner because they’ve done it before. Next year, opponents won’t be as intimidating because they are coming in as the team to beat.

* They’re returning nearly their entire core… After winning the title in 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers had a continuity rating of just 56 percent. But the Bucks will return approximately 80.0 percent of the minutes played last season to their roster next season. That sense of familiarity will help them a lot down the stretch as all seven of their players who had the most minutes played will be on Milwaukee once again in 2021-22. Their biggest departure was Bryn Forbes but George Hill and Rodney Hood may fill his shoes.