Bucks offseason preview: Three challenges facing Milwaukee going forward

When Giannis Antetokounmpo signed his supermax, the decision was a no-brainer for the Bucks: extend him and worry about the rest of the roster later. But having any player earning $40 million-plus is going to impact what the rest of the roster looks like. To make things more complicated, Khris Middleton is also owed an average of $38 million over the next three seasons while Jrue Holiday will earn an average of $34 million on his base salary.

It goes without saying that Milwaukee is going to be a luxury taxpayer over the foreseeable future thanks largely to these players. They are already projected to be over the luxury tax next season with just 10 players on the roster. If they still have their expensive trio two years from now, they will get into the repeater tax, growing their tax bill exponentially starting in 2023-24. While this is way out in the future, this could provide a rough window of contention remaining for this core to contend. If things fall apart by then, ownership could decide to break up the core to avoid the repeater tax.

After those three players, their next biggest salary is Brook Lopez, who is set to earn $13.2 and $13.9 million over the next two seasons. Their next biggest salary is Pat Connaughton averaging $5.5 million over the next two seasons. This makes Lopez their most tradeable salary, but as long as he continues this level of production, there’s no reason for Milwaukee to trade him.

Milwaukee’s lack of mid-tier salaries in the $10-20 million range could bode well for Donte Divincenzo this offseason. He is extension-eligible and there’s a good chance the Bucks give him a salary in that range, not just because of his production but also because they need more big salaries for potential trades down the line. While it would further increase Milwaukee’s luxury tax bill, this is a route they can take to increase future trade flexibility.