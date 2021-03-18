The most expensive NBA Top Shot moments so far

Top Shot has taken the basketball world by storm.
For those that still don’t know what it is, this is how Market Watch explains it in this piece:
NBA Top Shot is an online-only marketplace where users can buy, sell and trade NBA highlights. These highlights, or “moments,” are owned by users through a unique number. They’re basically virtual sports cards, but instead of a picture of a player with statistics on the back, you get a video highlight of a play like a LeBron James dunk or a Steph Curry 3-pointer.
Pretty cool, right?
Anyway, because Top Shot has taken off in popularity so quickly, “moments” are starting to go for very expensive prices, particularly those featuring superstar players.
Below, check out the 20 most expensive Top Shot moments… so far.
1. 2019-20 LeBron James dunk
Sold for $208,000 in February 2021.
Set: Cosmic. Serial #: 29.
2. 2019-20 LeBron James dunk
Sold for $125,000 in February 2021.
Set: From the top. Serial #: 12.
3. 2019-20 LeBron James block
Sold for $100,000 in February 2021.
Set: From the Top. Serial #: 1.
3. 2019-20 LeBron James dunk
Sold for $100,000 in February 2021.
Set: Throwdowns. Serial #: 1.
3. 2019-20 Ja Morant dunk
Sold for $100,000 in February 2021.
Set: Holo MMXX. Serial #: 8.
3. 2019-20 Zion Williamson block
Sold for $100,000 in February 2021.
Set: Holo MMXX. Serial #: 1.
7. 2019-20 LeBron James dunk
Sold for $99,9999 in February 2021
Set: Holo MMXX. Serial #: 12.
7. 2019-20 LeBron James dunk
Sold for $99,999 in February 2021
Set: Base Set. Serial #: 6.
9. 2019-20 Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk
Sold for $95,000 in February 2021
Set: Cosmic. Serial #: 47.
10. 2019-20 Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk
Sold for $85,000 in February 2021.
Set: Holo MMXX. Serial #: 34.
10. 2020-21 Stephen Curry handles
Sold for $85,000 in February 2021.
Set: Deck the Hoops. Serial #: 1.
12. 2019-20 LeBron James dunk
Sold for $80,000 in February 2021.
Set: From the Top. Serial #: 35.
13. 2019-20 Kyrie Irving handles
Sold for $79,999 in February 2021.
Set: Holo MMXX. Serial #: 1.
14. 2019-20 LeBron James block
Sold for $78,000 in February 2021.
Set: From the Top. Serial #: 23.
15. 2020-21 LeBron James three-pointer
Sold for $77,777 in February 2021.
Set: Deck the Hoops. Serial #: 2.
15. 2019-20 Zion Williamson block
Sold for $77,777 in February 2021
Set: Rookie Debut. Serial #: 7.
17. 2019-20 Luka Doncic dunk
Sold for $75,000 in March 2021
Set: Cosmic. Serial #: 15.
17. 2020-21 Kevin Durant three-pointer
Sold for $75,000 in March 2021
Set: Base Set. Serial #: 1.
17. 2019-20 LeBron James dunk
Sold for $75,000 in February 2021
Set: Base Set. Serial #: 10.
20. 2019-20 Steph Curry assist
Sold for $74,999 in March 2021.
Set: Holo MMXX. Serial #: 34.
