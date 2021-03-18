The most expensive NBA Top Shot moments so far

Top Shot has taken the basketball world by storm.

For those that still don’t know what it is, this is how Market Watch explains it in this piece:

NBA Top Shot is an online-only marketplace where users can buy, sell and trade NBA highlights. These highlights, or “moments,” are owned by users through a unique number. They’re basically virtual sports cards, but instead of a picture of a player with statistics on the back, you get a video highlight of a play like a LeBron James dunk or a Steph Curry 3-pointer.

Pretty cool, right?

Anyway, because Top Shot has taken off in popularity so quickly, “moments” are starting to go for very expensive prices, particularly those featuring superstar players.

Below, check out the 20 most expensive Top Shot moments… so far.