Last December, we ran an exercise using our Real Value metric (developed by our own Alberto de Roa which you can read all about here) to figure out who were the most underpaid NBA players of all time.

However, in this modern era with such hyper-inflated stats and salaries, the numbers can change quickly and after what was a thrilling 2022-23 season, the rankings already look a bit different, leading us to where we are today, once again ranking the most underpaid NBA players of all time.

A familiar face still leads the way at No. 1, a certain superstar for the purple-and-gold franchise, while various other modern stars riddle the top of these rankings.

Without further ado, let’s jump right in.