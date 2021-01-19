MVP Race: Kevin Durant flying up the rankings

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has been an absolute monster this season, averaging 25.0 points, 11.4 rebounds and 10.3 assists per contest to go with 1.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers nightly.

Jokic has been so good that he still finished this week’s MVP ranking in first place despite Denver getting off to a disappointing 6-7 start. Even so, the Nuggets rank eighth in net rating at +2.9, a better clip than a lot of the teams with better records than them, so their below-.500 rate to start the campaign may be a bit misleading.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder recently provided an interesting analysis of Jokic’s game this season:

“Right now, he’s posting up almost double what he did [against us in the playoffs]. He’s more aggressive and willing to score. But given that he’s averaging double-digit assists, that almost flies in the face of what I’m saying.”

Steve Kerr likewise had high praise for the big Serbian in regards to a matchup between him and rookie James Wiseman:

“Jokic is one of the best centers in the league. The main message for James (Wiseman) is don’t bite on the pumpfakes. Very easy for me to tell him that. It’s very difficult for him to absorb that. More than likely, he’ll learn some hard lessons tonight.”

Jokic remains the league-leader in Player Efficiency Rating (PER), Win Shares (WS), Box Plus/Minus (BPM) and Value Over Replacement Player (VORP), an insane accomplishment through 13 games of the season.