MVP Race: Nikola Jokic takes over top spot

It’s almost crazy to say a player who has already been a two-time All-Star and a 1st Team All-NBAer is only continuing to get better, but that’s exactly what’s going on with Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic in 2020-21.

Jokic is currently averaging 24.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game with an outrageous 66.3 true shooting percentage. What’s more, Jokic is leading the league in five of the most popular catch-all advanced metrics: Player Efficiency Rating (PER), Win Shares (WS), Win Shares per 48 minutes (WS/48), Box Plus/Minus (BPM) and Value Over Replacement Player (VORP).

That’s why even though Denver is off to a relatively disappointing 5-6 start to the campaign, we still had to go with Jokic as our pick for league MVP at this early point in the season.

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson wasn’t too impressed with Jokic after their recent meeting, though, telling the media that he had “no problem” guarding Jokic:

Mitchell Robinson said he had no problems guarding Jokic: "I was there on every move he did. He just made tough shots. I felt like it wasn’t hard at all." — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 11, 2021

Jokic finished that contest with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists on 9-of-15 shooting. His stats would have been more impressive, too, but the Nuggets won that game by 25 points so he barely had to cross the 30-minute threshold.