MVP Race: Rudy Gobert enters the Top 10

A somewhat disappointing 2020-21 campaign for the Denver Nuggets – one that has them 15-11 and seventh in the West right now – is the only thing preventing a clean sweep for Nikola Jokic as being the top player in each of our writers’ individual rankings. As it stands, three of our writers ranked him first while two had him second and one had him third.

Regardless, Denver is starting to turn things around, winning three-straight games which, interestingly enough, have come in some of Jokic’s quieter games statistically. Over that stretch, the star big man is averaging just 19.0 points but also chipping in 11.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists while shooting 55.0 percent from the floor.

Besides the obvious ridiculous output, Jokic has done a great job as a leader this year for Denver, as evidenced by these recent comments by Michael Porter following a viral moment where Jokic looked visibly upset with the young swingman after he took a bad shot in a game (via The Athletic):

“I think Nikola, he knows,” Porter Jr. began. “He sees me working every day. He knows how hard I work, and I think he expects a lot of me. So me and Nikola’s relationship, a lot of it is just him getting on me (and) knowing I can be better. And I don’t take any of that personally, because I know I’m my biggest critic. I know I can be better, especially when I have bad games. So we’ve got a good relationship on the court. He just expects a lot from me. He wants me to help him out there, so that’s what I’ve got to try to do. Everybody knows I can score. I think my teammates just want me to be locked in in the other areas of the game. So for me, it’s not letting scoring determine my energy on the defensive end. I think that’s what I did (against Cleveland) that I kind of liked. I just felt like I was locked in the whole game, didn’t have too many lapses. That’s progress. Just not basing a good game off of scoring. …As long as my team’s doing good, I can affect the game in other ways.”

Jokic’s growth as a player has come in more ways than one, and it’s a big reason why he’s been such a prominent part of MVP discussions early on this season.

At the moment, he remains the league-leader in Win Shares per 48 Minutes (WS/48), Box Plus/Minus (BPM) and Value Over Replacement Player (VORP), per Basketball-Reference.