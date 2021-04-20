MVP Race: Stephen Curry in the Top 3 for the first time

With most of the talk in the basketball world last night centered around the player coming up at No. 3 in our rankings, Nikola Jokic decided to have his own absolutely absurd performance, exploding for 47 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists on 20-of-31 shooting.

That outing from Jokic was enough to secure the Denver Nuggets a 139-137 double-overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies, one that helped Denver maintain their footing as the Western Conference’s No. 4 seed.

After the game, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone was asked if that performance was Jokic’s defining MVP moment, to which he replied:

Asked Malone whether that was Jokic’s MVP moment: “Life’s about little moments. And Nikola’s got about 56 moments where he’s shown he’s the MVP.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) April 20, 2021

Jokic’s newest teammate, Aaron Gordon, also recently discussed what he thinks about the superstar Serbian big man (via The Athletic):

“He’s a genius, man,” Gordon said of Jokic, who is on track to become just the second player in league history to average at least 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists per game (Oscar Robertson is the other, and he did it just once). “He’s a basketball genius. That’s really what it comes down to. He’s playing it like it’s chess, seeing it three steps ahead.

All very high, and very well-deserved praise for Jokic, who has a strong hold on the top spot of our MVP rankings right now. It’s hard to see anyone overtaking Jokic’s spot in the 2020-21 MVP race at this point, though far stranger things have happened.

