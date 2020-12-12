12 bounce-back season candidates for 2020-21

2019-20 was an awkward season for Andre Drummond, one that saw him get traded mid-campaign from the Detroit Pistons to the Cleveland Cavaliers and see just 57 games’ worth of action, only eight of which came on his new team.

Despite still putting up solid averages (Drummond averaged 17.7 points, a league-leading 15.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game), there’s no doubt the big man wasn’t the All-Star-level player he was in 2015-16 and 2017-18. The advanced metrics agree with that assessment, too, as both VORP (1.4) and BPM (0.9) rank 2019-20 as the second-least productive campaign of Drummond’s career.

Now more settled in on his new team and playing on a squad lacking in top-end talent outside of him and his frontcourt mate, Kevin Love, Drummond could be in line for a big season, at least individually. Couple that with the fact it’s a contract year for Drummond, who will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, and the 27-year-old will have even more motivation to regain his elite form from prior years.

Plus, thanks to the way in which the Los Angeles Lakers won the title last season, battering smaller teams with their size, the NBA big man could be suddenly making a comeback, an idea that’s backed up by bigs having a much more lucrative free agency in 2020 than expected.