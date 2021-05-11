MVP Race: Luka Doncic enters Top 5

The Dallas Mavericks, winners of four games in a row, are starting to look more dangerous as we approach the playoffs, particularly with Luka Doncic, putting up 21.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists over that stretch, leading the way.

Doncic’s play, along with the fall-off of some of the players ahead of him on this list, has led to the Slovenian star entering the Top 5 of our MVP rankings for the first time in 2020-21 this week.

However, things haven’t been all rosy for Doncic recently, with, first, the swingman getting ejected from Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers for what the referees deemed to be an illegal strike below the waist on Collin Sexton:

Better angle of Luka Doncic punching Collin Sexton in the groin area pic.twitter.com/J3YlNTeOie — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 10, 2021

Afterwards, Doncic’s star teammate Kristaps Porzingis had to answer questions about his relationship with Doncic, which, according to Mark Cuban, isn’t always perfect (via EuroHoops):

The Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently talked about the relationship between his two young star players in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, insinuating that they may not be as close as it appears on the court. However, Porzingis denied that’s the case and noted that he’s never had any issues with his teammates so far in his career. “I’ve never had any problems with my teammates off the court, I’ve always gotten along very well with them. I don’t know what Cuban was talking about. I try to be as professional as possible, do what I have to do and be a soldier for the team,” Porzingis told MARCA.

Doncic and Co. will have to move past these tumultuous moments, as the playoffs are right around the corner and the club will undoubtedly want to make it out of the first round of this postseason campaign.

