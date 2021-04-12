MVP Race: Kawhi Leonard makes leap into Top 3

The Denver Nuggets appeared headed for their ninth straight win on Sunday when, in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics, head coach Michael Malone went to an all-bench lineup for a long stretch, allowing Boston to go on an unfathomable 40-8 run to close the contest – a 105-87 defeat for Denver.

The game also featured some clear frustration out of Nikola Jokic, who was seen yelling at officials in the fourth quarter and eventually pulled by Malone with 4:30 remaining. Jokic didn’t seem too happy to be sat down with the game still somewhat in the balance:

Jokic wants no part of the #Nuggets huddle during the timeout. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/BqygoDI2Wf — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 11, 2021

Regardless, after the game, Malone said Jokic was benched in order to rest him in what’s a busy part of Denver’s schedule:

Mike Malone said that while Nikola Jokic did get frustrated with the referees, he mostly chose to sit him down with 4:30 to go because the Nuggets are in a game-heavy section of their schedule and he wanted to see if something else would work. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 11, 2021

Ugly weekend defeat aside, Jokic remains our frontrunner for MVP at this point, something backed up by Value Over Replacement Player (VORP), Box Plus/Minus (BPM), Win Shares and Win Shares per 48 Minutes (WS/48), all advanced metrics which rank Jokic as the top player in the NBA this campaign.

