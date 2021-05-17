MVP Race: Our final rankings of the 2020-21 season

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has had a historically great campaign, one that he’ll be rewarded for by, almost undoubtedly, taking home MVP for 2020-21.

Other players made it interesting, but there are just so many factors in Jokic’s favor this season.

For starters, he hasn’t missed a game all campaign, which would make him the first MVP to play every game in a season since the legendary Kobe Bryant in 2007-08.

Nikola Jokic is the only All-Star to play the full schedule this season. He would be the first MVP not to miss a single game since Kobe Bryant in 2007-08. — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) May 17, 2021

Over that span Jokic has been absolutely dominant, putting up a 26.4/10.8/8.3 stat line on outstanding 56.6/38.8/86.8 shooting splits.

The advanced metrics are even more impressive, as Jokic leads the league this season in PER, Offensive Win Shares, Win Shares, Win Shares/48 Minutes, Offensive Box Plus/Minus, Box Plus/Minus and Value Over Replacement (info via Basketball-Reference).

What’s more, based purely on PER, Jokic just had the 10th most impactful season of all time. According to BPM? The ninth most impactful season ever. And per WS/48? The 11th most impactful.

That’s absolutely outrageous and speaks to just how excellent the Serbian big man has been in 2020-21.

And that’s without even mentioning the fact that after the Nuggets’ No. 2 player this year, Jamal Murray, went down in mid-April, Jokic has led Denver to a 13-5 record and a +5.0 net rating.

So while other superstars made the race somewhat interesting towards the end of this year, they were really fighting for second place.

This has been Jokic’s award for over a month now.

