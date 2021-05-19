Which players have their reputations most at stake this postseason?

Since entering his prime, Rudy Gobert has been nothing short of the elite among centers, and the analytics back that up.

Dating back to 2016-17, Gobert’s first campaign where he started in every contest for the Utah Jazz, the big man ranks third among all players in combined Win Shares (interestingly enough, trailing just two players who are also featured on this list), 15th in Value Over Replacement Player and 21st in Box Plus/Minus.

And yet, Gobert, be it due to his lack of outside shooting touch or the fact he’s not quite a top-tier perimeter defender when forced to switch, still gets little respect from fellow players or the average fan on NBA Twitter.

Just this year, Gobert went last in the All-Star draft, an irreverent fact but one that somewhat indicates how other top-notch players feel about him. Kevin Durant also took not-so-subliminal shots at Gobert when he talked about guys who get played off the floor in the playoffs, as the belief is, if you force Gobert to defend shooters and drag him out of the paint, his impact decreases dramatically.

The numbers also show that Gobert hasn’t been quite as effective in the postseason. In his first three playoff runs with Utah, the Jazz were actually 10.1 points per 100 possessions worse with him on the floor. Last year, however, that did start to change, as Utah was 8.6 points per 100 possessions better with their French star manning the paint.

Of course, if that latter trend continues in this postseason, the narratives surrounding Gobert would change instantly, as a strong run and the Jazz making it at least to the Western Conference Finals, a stage that the big man has yet to reach in his career, would silence a lot of critics.

However, another early departure for Utah would only feed fuel to the fire.