The good news for the league's worst teams

Positive takeaway #1: They have finally fully embraced the rebuilding path

After years of being mired in mediocrity, much to the frustration and chagrin of their fan base, the Orlando Magic finally decided to go all-in on a full rebuild this year by trading their three best players – Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier – for a good amount of draft capital, as well as for a potentially interesting player, who we’ll discuss more in just a bit. Now, Orlando might (probably, will) struggle for at least a couple of seasons, but at least they have a path towards contention again, building through the draft as most small-market powers do, and as they’ve done in the past.

Positive takeaway #2: Wendell Carter Jr. could be a potential building block

Instead of taking just draft assets, which can be hit or miss, as their return for trading their three best players, the Magic also took back a more established player, albeit still young and proven, in Wendell Carter Jr. Carter has looked solid early on for Orlando, even going off for 21 points, 12 rebounds and one block in just his third game with the club, and could be an interesting piece for the Magic moving forward, especially considering he’s got a modernized game for a big man and is merely 21 years old, despite his two-plus seasons of NBA experience.

Positive takeaway #3: Their young core, with the addition of potentially two high draft picks, should look very solid next season

With a returning Jonathan Isaac, who legitimately was having an All-Defensive season before going down last year, and Markelle Fultz, playing his best basketball in 2020-21 before getting injured himself, along with a young core featuring the aforementioned Carter and other players like Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton and Chuma Okeke, the Magic should have a very promising young nucleus in 2021-22. Orlando could also very well be adding two Top 10 picks from a loaded draft class to that core, too – one, their own, and the other, a Top-4 protected pick courtesy of the Chicago Bulls from the Vucevic trade. In all, that should give the Magic an exciting future over the coming years.