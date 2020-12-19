NBA predictions: Eastern Conference rankings for 2020-21

The NBA’s Eastern Conference is set to be as competitive – at least at the top – as it has been in years.

You have reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo teaming up with Jrue Holiday on the Milwaukee Bucks; you have a returning Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets surrounded by a deep roster; you have the more sensibly built Philadelphia 76ers; you have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown improving annually with the Boston Celtics; and you have the Eastern Conference champs, the Miami Heat, built around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

And that’s without even mentioning other strong teams like the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and the up-and-coming Atlanta Hawks. That’s already nine squads we’ve mentioned, meaning one of the well-built teams above will miss the playoffs this season.

Our team of writers recently voted on how they think the Eastern Conference will shape out in 2020-21. Check out the results below.

(Note: Percentage of returning minutes below indicate regular season and playoff minutes combined.)