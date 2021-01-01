Every team's best chance for a major award in 2020-21

Danilo Gallinari will be able to focus on simply doing some scoring and playmaking as a reserve this year without having to worry about much else.

Coming off a campaign that saw him average 18.7 points and shoot 40.5 percent from three, that shouldn’t be a problem for the Italian veteran.

Also helping his case is the fact that Sixth Man of the Year most often goes to the best bench scorer on a good-to-great team every year. The Hawks have started the season 3-1 and look like they’ll be able to keep up with any opponent, so that should put Gallinari in the running for this accolade by season’s end, as long as he’s able to get healthy and stay that way, which has not been the case so far early in 2020-21.

Other considerations: Trae Young (MVP), Lloyd Pierce (Coach of the Year)