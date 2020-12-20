NBA predictions: Western Conference rankings for 2020-21

The NBA’s Western Conference is always known for both its top-end talent and overall great depth, both of which have traditionally made it the league’s tougher grouping of teams.

This 2020-21 season should be no different.

You have the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, looking to defend their crown; there’s their crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers, behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, looking to bounce back after an embarrassing end to their 2019-20 season; there are loaded up-and-comers like the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, led by Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell respectively, chomping at the bit to reach the top of the Western-Conference mountain; and there’s a team in the Dallas Mavericks with a frontrunner MVP candidate in Luka Doncic, too.

Overall, the West is looking as nasty as ever. Below, you can see the results for how our team of writers recently predicted the Western Conference to rank in the 2020-21 season.

(Note: Percentage of returning minutes below indicate regular season and playoff minutes combined.)